Hawaii reports 827 COVID cases, 5 additional deaths in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported a total of 827 coronavirus infections and five additional deaths in the past seven days.

This brings statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 239,591.

With 5 additional fatalities, the state’s death toll now stands at 1,373.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 1,283 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on March 16.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.