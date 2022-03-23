Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 827 COVID cases, 5 additional deaths in past week

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family says.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:07 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported a total of 827 coronavirus infections and five additional deaths in the past seven days.

This brings statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 239,591.

With 5 additional fatalities, the state’s death toll now stands at 1,373.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 1,283 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on March 16.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii will drop its indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Loved ones remember 21-year-old Ariana Miyamoto as caring, strong-willed and loving.
‘Just starting her life’: Loved ones mourn young Mililani woman killed in mainland crash
Bystanders captured video of HPD officers tasing a suspect before arresting him in Waikiki.
GRAPHIC: Video shows officers using Taser on knife-wielding suspect
Leggionaires' disease (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)
DOH: Legionnaires’ disease detected in 2 visitors who stayed at same Waikiki hotel
Dione Tamure
Hawaii musician says she was the victim of prison violence after wrongful conviction

Latest News

Two Bay Area men say they met the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect (center) while on vacation...
HNN special explores what we know (and don’t know) about Hawaii Loa murder suspect
File photo
Gov. Ige extends COVID-19 food assistance spending
Kevin and Pomerrine Robert
Woman pleads not guilty to trafficking teen, mom from Guam
Hawaii will drop its indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Kalakaua Avenue was full of visitors Thursday afternoon.
As restrictions drop away, experts are optimistic about a tourism rebound