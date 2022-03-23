Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Former Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign...
FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington. Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:50 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Wednesday that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night.

They directed further questions to U.S. Border and Customs Protection. That agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Manafort led former President Donald Trump’s campaign for several months during the 2016 presidential race, but was ousted after revelations about his business dealings in Ukraine.

He was later convicted of financial crimes, serving time in prison before being released in May 2020 because of the pandemic.

Trump pardoned Manafort in December 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheraton Waikiki / File Image
California visitor falls to his death while climbing Waikiki hotel balcony
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
New series co-written by Hawaii’s Jason Momoa seeks local talent
Nainoa Damon, 19, suspected in the deadly shooting.
Court docs: Tantalus murder suspect knew victims he tried to rob
Maui tattoo artist Desmond Alexander said it has been a long two years and he is excited to...
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate, Safe Travels program nears final days
JL Capital, backed by South Korean tech billionaire Jun Ho Lee, has invested tens of millions...
Billionaire-backed developer under investigation for illegal political donations

Latest News

Loved ones remember 21-year-old Ariana Miyamoto as caring, strong-willed and loving.
‘She was just starting a life’: Loved ones mourn 21-year-old who was about to graduate, get married
A federal judge Thursday rejected former Honolulu Managing Director Roy Amemiya’s attempt to...
Judge rejects bid to dismiss conspiracy charges against ex-city executive
Hawaii will drop its indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Mask mandate ending HNN
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Homeless outreach / HNN
Homeless outreach team aimed at taking strain off hospitals expands to Windward Oahu