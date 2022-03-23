Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds moving in with scattered showers

Your top local headlines for March 23, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:59 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stationary front near Kauai will gradually dissipate over the next couple days, keeping shower coverage a higher over the Garden Isle, while fairly typical trade wind weather prevails over the rest of the state.

The leftover moisture will drift down the island chain Friday through Saturday. Showers for windward areas will increase as the moisture moves south.

A new front could bring an an increase in showers once again as it moves into the islands from the north Sunday, then stalls out and gradually dissipates early next week.

Breezy trades will prevail through Friday, trend downward over the weekend, then lower further early next week.

The current northwest swell will gradually decline as a reinforcing pulse of north-northwest swell arrives.

Rises in east and south shore surf heights are expected in the short term.

