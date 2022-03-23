Tributes
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:21 AM HST
(CNN) - Investigators released photos Tuesday of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died.

The photos were taken by Orange County crime scene techs in the Orlando hotel after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

Some of the comedian’s personal items can still be seen in the room.

Caption

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner believes Saget’s fatal head injury could have been caused by a fall on the carpeted floor. Other hard surfaces visible in the photos show no sign of an impact or damage.

The photos include a selfie Saget took with a Ritz-Carlton valet, which show no visual signs of a head injury at that time.

In February, a judge granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remain sealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

