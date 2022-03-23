Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Always be cautious’: Police seize fentanyl, cocaine disguised as Tylenol

The Lorain Police Department shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word...
The Lorain Police Department shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word “Tylenol” on it but was actually fentanyl.(Lorain Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (Gray News) - After seizing fentanyl and cocaine that was disguised to look like Tylenol, authorities are reminding the public to always be cautious when handling medication.

The Lorain Police Department in Ohio said in a Facebook post Tuesday that officers recently seized pills that were pressed to look like over-the-counter medication. They shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word “Tylenol” on it but was actually fentanyl.

Police also said they seized cocaine that was pressed to look like Metoprolol, a blood pressure medication.

The department said if you ever question whether a medication is actually what it appears to be, feel free to contact your local police and ask to speak to an officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheraton Waikiki / File Image
California visitor falls to his death while climbing Waikiki hotel balcony
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
New series co-written by Hawaii’s Jason Momoa seeks local talent
Nainoa Damon, 19, suspected in the deadly shooting.
Court docs: Tantalus murder suspect knew victims he tried to rob
Maui tattoo artist Desmond Alexander said it has been a long two years and he is excited to...
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate, Safe Travels program nears final days
JL Capital, backed by South Korean tech billionaire Jun Ho Lee, has invested tens of millions...
Billionaire-backed developer under investigation for illegal political donations

Latest News

Loved ones remember 21-year-old Ariana Miyamoto as caring, strong-willed and loving.
‘She was just starting a life’: Loved ones mourn 21-year-old who was about to graduate, get married
A federal judge Thursday rejected former Honolulu Managing Director Roy Amemiya’s attempt to...
Judge rejects bid to dismiss conspiracy charges against ex-city executive
Hawaii will drop its indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Mask mandate ending HNN
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Homeless outreach / HNN
Homeless outreach team aimed at taking strain off hospitals expands to Windward Oahu