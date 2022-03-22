Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Zelenskyy thanks Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for raising $35 million for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis thank those who have donated to their fundraiser for Ukraine. (Source: GoFundMe/Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $35 million for Ukraine, which earned them a special “thank you” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

The actors had a goal to raise $30 million on GoFundMe for Kunis’ home country, where she was born in 1983.

More than 71,000 people have donated as of Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked the couple for being “among the first to respond to our grief.”

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself on a video call with Kutcher and Kunis.

The money raised will be donated to Flexport – an organization that is shipping relief supplies to refugees – and to Airbnb, which is providing free housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kutcher and Kunis also pledged to donate $3 million of their own money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheraton Waikiki / File Image
Southern California visitor falls to death while climbing Waikiki Hotel balcony
Nainoa Damon, 19, suspected in the deadly shooting.
Court docs: Tantalus murder suspect knew victims he tried to rob
Family identified the victim as 20-year-old Marqus McNeil. Police say he was gunned down about...
Father of man shot to death in Waikiki believes high school grudge prompted killing
The lawsuit claims Daisy Kasitati asked a guard if she could be placed on "safety watch" but...
State to pay $550K to family of inmate who hung herself at Maui jail
JL Capital, backed by South Korean tech billionaire Jun Ho Lee, has invested tens of millions...
Billionaire-backed developer under investigation for illegal political donations

Latest News

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
LIVE: Jackson seems headed for confirmation, says no ‘agendas’
According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel...
Several cell towers intentionally damaged, man facing federal charge, ATF says
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
Naomi Irion was abducted March 12 from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada. The suspect, pictured...
Search enters 11th day for 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot in Nevada
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law