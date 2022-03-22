Upcoming film on Maui seeks Tagalog, Hawaiian speaking actors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new local movie production is holding a casting call for eager actors.

“My Partner” will be filmed on Maui this May and will be directed by Kelii Grace, who is best known for “Ala Moana Boys.”

The movie is about two high school boys who exist in different social worlds and later discover romantic feelings for each other.

The team is looking for more than a dozen roles, some of whom will need to speak Tagalog and Hawaiian.

Email a headshot and reels or samples to films@ksghawaii.com. For more details, see the informational flier below:

Details for the casting call. (Casting agency)

