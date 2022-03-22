Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Upcoming film on Maui seeks Tagalog, Hawaiian speaking actors

Bills on gambling and fireworks in Hawaii are dead at the state Legislature.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new local movie production is holding a casting call for eager actors.

“My Partner” will be filmed on Maui this May and will be directed by Kelii Grace, who is best known for “Ala Moana Boys.”

The movie is about two high school boys who exist in different social worlds and later discover romantic feelings for each other.

The team is looking for more than a dozen roles, some of whom will need to speak Tagalog and Hawaiian.

Email a headshot and reels or samples to films@ksghawaii.com. For more details, see the informational flier below:

Details for the casting call.
Details for the casting call.(Casting agency)

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheraton Waikiki / File Image
Southern California visitor falls to death while climbing Waikiki Hotel balcony
Nainoa Damon, 19, suspected in the deadly shooting.
Court docs: Tantalus murder suspect knew victims he tried to rob
Family identified the victim as 20-year-old Marqus McNeil. Police say he was gunned down about...
Father of man shot to death in Waikiki believes high school grudge prompted killing
The lawsuit claims Daisy Kasitati asked a guard if she could be placed on "safety watch" but...
State to pay $550K to family of inmate who hung herself at Maui jail
JL Capital, backed by South Korean tech billionaire Jun Ho Lee, has invested tens of millions...
Billionaire-backed developer under investigation for illegal political donations

Latest News

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 827 COVID cases, 5 additional deaths in past week
Brit Paiva
Entertainment News: Bruno & Silk Sonic take 2 awards
File photo of a vacation rental in Hawaii.
Plan to regulate vacation rentals up for discussion at City Council meeting
The effort to raise Hawaii’s minimum wage to $18 an hour is still alive in the state Legislature.
Amid soaring inflation, efforts continue at state Capitol to raise Hawaii’s minimum wage
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Amid soaring inflation, efforts continue at state Capitol to raise Hawaii’s minimum wage