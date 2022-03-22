Suspect, 19, accused in fatal Waikiki shooting charged; bail set at $1M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charges have been filed against the 19-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Waikiki Saturday night.

Justice Manumalo Kaio turned himself in to police at the Alapai police station Sunday afternoon. Police hunted him in the hours after the 10 p.m. shooting at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street.

On Tuesday, police confirmed he was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and another firearms offense.

His bail has been set at $1 million.

He’s accused in the death of 20-year-old Marqus McNeil.

The victim’s father opened up about the boy’s troubled past dating back to their days at Waianae High School. He believes there may have been a longstanding grudge between the two over a girl.

