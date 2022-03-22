Flash flood warning canceled for Kauai; flood watch remains

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:56 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The flash flood watch posted for the island of Kauai has been canceled, county officials said.

A front moving over the island brought heavy rain triggering the warning. According to the National Weather Service, at one point, heavy downpours brought rainfall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour across northern Kauai.

NWS said the Hanalei River gage showed a rapid rise in water levels.

The Hanalei Bridge portion of Kuhio Highway has since reopened.

The added risk for rain is expected to linger through Tuesday. A flash flood watch remains up for Kauai until Wednesday morning.

