Out-of-order elevator leaves kupuna concerned over accessibility at housing complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Oahu kupuna are demanding answers from their building manager as they say a seemingly minor inconvenience has grown into a safety hazard at a facility for people with little other choice.

Located on Ward Avenue, the Kulaokahua Apartments is a transitional housing complex for homeless elderly.

All of its residents are at least 62-years-old and many are disabled.

“For me personally, I don’t have any cartilage in my knees,” said Kulaokahua resident Glen Murray. “So I’m bone on bone, it’s caused me a lot of pain and suffering.”

Residents say for the last two weeks, the building’s lone elevator has been shut down, forcing them to either walk up and down the stairs or stay in their apartments.

Kulaokahua resident Lonnie Roberts says the closure greatly impacts his wife who uses a wheelchair.

“My baby can’t go out,” Roberts explained. “I can’t walk her on the wheelchair. I can’t push her in the wheelchair, the wheelchair is so heavy, I can’t take her down flights of stairs and carry her back up.”

The state Department of Human Services contracts with the non-profit, Housing Solutions, Inc. to manage Kulaokahua.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, DHS says HSI is working to repair the elevator and “will provide reasonable accommodations upon request to shelter occupants needing assistance while the repairs are ongoing.”

However, residents claim they’ve received no updates from building management despite multiple requests for more information.

“They don’t want to fix the elevator,” Roberts said. “So they’re gonna sit in there and make us go up and down these stairs and we’re just an old elderly community and we’re being totally disrespected up in here.”

“We’re treated like second class citizens. Our kupuna deserve the dignity and respect of this staff here and they don’t give it to us,” Murray added.

