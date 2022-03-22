Tributes
Mayor hopes HPD can fill hundreds of vacancies to increase police presence

Honolulu Police Department / file
Honolulu Police Department / file(None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:42 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the recent spate of gun violence on Oahu, the city is hoping to ramp up hiring and recruitment of police officers.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has taken note of recent violent crimes around the island, and wants to increase police presence in the coming months.

Right now there are over 320 vacancies in the Honolulu Police Department. Blangiardi hopes HPD can hire 200 more officers within the next 2 and a half years.

“I think the police department has to be much more aggressive in recruiting,” he told the Star Advertiser on Spotlight Hawaii.

“And police officers and their presence help make people feel safe, and they are the ones, if something does happen, who you do call. And they are the ones to their bravery put their lives on the line every day. We need more of that to complement how we live here every day,” he added.

This comes as HPD is still without a permanent police chief.

The search to fill that role is ongoing, and Blangiardi hopes the next chief will be named no later than June.

