HPD investigating recent string of armed robberies on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a recent string of armed robberies on Oahu.

One incident happened in Kalihi on March 15.

According to a police report, a 30-year-old man entered a business with a gun and demanded property before running off.

He was later captured on Monday, police said. No further details on the suspect have been provided.

In another incident on Monday, a 22-year-old man was arrested, accused of stealing items from another man while brandishing a handgun in Honolulu.

Police arrested the suspect, Ampros Esepa, on suspicion of first-degree robbery, third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and other offenses.

And in Kunia on Monday morning, police said three suspects in a car pulled up alongside two men in a car. Two of the suspects pulled out guns and the third took their property.

The suspects then fled.

Police have not made any arrests yet in that case.

This story may be updated.

