Forecast: Cold front arrives with clouds, showers and stronger winds
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:15 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening cold front will stall near Kauai with increasing clouds and shower activity over Kauai and Oahu through Tuesday. Breezy to locally windy trade winds will build in over the islands, from Tuesday into Friday, as a high pressure system strengthens north of the state and the front diminishes over Kauai. Passing trade wind showers will continue to develop favoring the windward and mountain areas of each island through Friday. Drier trends are forecast for the upcoming weekend.

A NNW swell should peak early Tuesday and be reinforced by a pulse of north swell later in the day. A small south-southwest swell will arrive late Tuesday afternoon and peaking Wednesday into Thursday. An east wind swell will rise as the winds pick up speed on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

