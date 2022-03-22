Tributes
Forecast: Cold front arrives with clouds, showers and stronger winds

Your top local headlines for March 22, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:23 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening cold front will stall near Kauai with increasing clouds and shower activity over Kauai and Oahu through Tuesday.

Breezy to locally windy trade winds will build in over the islands, from Tuesday into Friday, as a high pressure system strengthens north of the state and the front diminishes over Kauai.

Passing trade wind showers will continue to develop favoring the windward and mountain areas of each island through Friday.

Drier trends are forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
A north-northwest swell should peak early Tuesday and be reinforced by a pulse of north swell later in the day.

A small south-southwest swell will arrive late Tuesday afternoon and peaking Wednesday into Thursday.

An east wind swell will rise as the winds pick up speed on Tuesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

