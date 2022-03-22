Fire rips through 2-story apartment in Ala Moana area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire ripped through a two-story apartment on Monday night in the Ala Moana area, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters received the call around 9:25 p.m. for the blaze at the corner of Rycroft and Piikoi streets.

Eleven HFD units, with nearly 50 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Crews rescued one person from the second floor. But that person refused transport to the hospital, Emergency Medical Services said.

HFD has not officially identified a cause, but a woman told Hawaii News Now she started the fire accidentally.

“I was ... lit a candle ‘cause I was going to take a shower and my boyfriend was gone and one little spark went onto my polyester clothes and it caught fire,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

“I thought I could put it out with my hand or pour something on it and no, I’m blind so I gotta get out and let the neighbors know and let 911, call the fire department.”

No injuries have been reported.

The blaze was extinguished by 10:30 p.m.

The fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

