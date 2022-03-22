Father of man shot to death in Waikiki believes high school grudge prompted killing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The father of the man shot to death on a crowded Waikiki street Saturday night believes a grudge between the suspect and his son may have led to the killing.

Family identified the victim as 20-year-old Marqus McNeil.

Police say he was gunned down about 10 p.m. Saturday night on a sidewalk, packed with pedestrians, in the heart of the tourist district.

“He was a good boy,” the victim’s father said during an interview Monday morning. “Funny, loving, caring.”

Robert McNeil says that’s how he’ll remember his son. Better known to his friends as Polo -- McNeil told HNN Marqus had been working as a landscaper.

“He was my second oldest. Out of my three kids. Two boys and a girl,” McNeil said. “He was the lively one. He always saw things in a happy way. Never let things get him down. Always wanted to smile.”

McNeil says he was camping Saturday night, when he got a call from his daughter telling him Marqus had been shot near the corner of Kalakaua and Lewers Street.

“Him and his friends decided to go out to Waikiki. Have a good night.” he said.

That’s when McNeil says his son and his friends ran into former classmate, Justice Kaio, on the street.

“Randomly. Didn’t even know he was out there,” said McNeil. “Didn’t care he was out there.”

Witnesses told McNeil a few words were exchanged.

“My son said, ‘What, what you say?’ Turned the corner, dude had a gun pulled out. Chased my son,” McNeil said. “Shot at his friend. Missed him. Shot at my son. My son ducked and the bullet caught him in the head. Killed him right there.”

McNeil believes the motive goes back to problems the boys had when they were classmates at Waianae High School.

“Tenth grade beef, that got carried over for four years. Over a girl. Guy never let go of the grudge.”

One day after the shooting, officials confirmed Kaio surrendered to police. The 18-year-old suspect remains behind bars.

“He turned himself in which was very smart. Helps us to grieve easier,” said McNeil.

He says he won’t allow his son to be forgotten and is placing his trust in the judicial system.

“He’ll do his time,” McNeil said. “Let justice do what they do. I’ll be at all his court dates.”

