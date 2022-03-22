Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Drivers stop to help trooper struggling with arrest

The officer, along with the help of the civilians, was able to overpower the suspect and put him under arrest. (FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:56 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida Highway Patrol officer is grateful to the drivers who pulled over to help subdue a man accused of resisting arrest.

Dashcam video shows the trooper talking to a man identified as Alexander Hernandez Delgado on Friday by the side of Interstate 4. Delgado then allegedly punches the officer as he tries to put him in the patrol car.

Several drivers, including one in a semi-truck, pulled over to assist.

Alexander Hernandez Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting...
Alexander Hernandez Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to the criminal report affidavit.(Source: Florida Highway Patrol via CNN)

The officer, along with the help of the civilians, was able to overpower Delgado and put him under arrest.

In his report, the officer said he suffered a bloody nose.

Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to the criminal report affidavit. He is currently in jail.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheraton Waikiki / File Image
Southern California visitor falls to death while climbing Waikiki Hotel balcony
Nainoa Damon, 19, suspected in the deadly shooting.
Court docs: Tantalus murder suspect knew victims he tried to rob
Family identified the victim as 20-year-old Marqus McNeil. Police say he was gunned down about...
Father of man shot to death in Waikiki believes high school grudge prompted killing
The lawsuit claims Daisy Kasitati asked a guard if she could be placed on "safety watch" but...
State to pay $550K to family of inmate who hung herself at Maui jail
JL Capital, backed by South Korean tech billionaire Jun Ho Lee, has invested tens of millions...
Billionaire-backed developer under investigation for illegal political donations

Latest News

FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
Naomi Irion was abducted March 12 from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada. The suspect, pictured...
Search enters 11th day for 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot in Nevada
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Grocery stores see shortage of frozen pizzas, raw dough