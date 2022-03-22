Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bound for heavy debate, bill seeks to strip UH as sole manager of Mauna Kea

The bill would create a "Mauna A Wakea" Stewardship Authority of 10 voting members.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers will consider a bill that would strip UH as the sole manager of Mauna Kea. It’s poised to stir up a high stakes debate Tuesday.

The bill would create a Mauna A Wakea Stewardship Authority of 10 voting members. UH would have a seat at the table, but no longer be the sole manager.

UH worries the bill could lead to the end of astronomy and the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope project on Mauna Kea. It says the bill has legal, procedural and regulatory issues since UH has the subleases to the observatories on the mountain and permits with TMT.

“The bill is flawed and therefore represents an enormous risk to Mauna Kea astronomy,” said Doug Simons, director, UH Institute for Astronomy.

“Some how these agreements need to be transferred to the new entity without opening them up to litigation which I’m sure TMT does not want to get into,” he added.

“We should be clear this bill does not kill astronomy,” said Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, native rights activist and cultural practitioner.

Wong-Wilson was part of a Mauna Kea working group that came up with provisions of the bill. She calls it a paradigm shift to put Mauna Kea first and that astronomy, education and ecology of the mountain will fall into place.

“It places the Mauna in the center of the table. It places the health and well-being of Mauna A Wakea as the central purpose and piece of the authority,” she said.

There are 13 observatories on Mauna Kea. Two are undergoing decommissioning and UH has committed to a total of nine telescopes.

“What is really clear is that the university and those of us in the community who don’t believe that they have done a good enough job over the last 50 plus years and it’s is not going to improve,” said Wong-Wilson.

“The narrative that’s been put out there about UH mismanagement is 25 years old and we have moved far beyond that,” said Greg Chun, executive director, UH Maunakea Stewardship.

“Our folks feel that they are not appreciated. The work that they do is not appreciated,” he added.

House bill 2024 will be heard Tuesday at 3 p.m. by the Senate Committee on Higher Education at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheraton Waikiki / File Image
Southern California visitor falls to death while climbing Waikiki Hotel balcony
Nainoa Damon, 19, suspected in the deadly shooting.
Court docs: Tantalus murder suspect knew victims he tried to rob
Family identified the victim as 20-year-old Marqus McNeil. Police say he was gunned down about...
Father of man shot to death in Waikiki believes high school grudge prompted killing
The lawsuit claims Daisy Kasitati asked a guard if she could be placed on "safety watch" but...
State to pay $550K to family of inmate who hung herself at Maui jail
JL Capital, backed by South Korean tech billionaire Jun Ho Lee, has invested tens of millions...
Billionaire-backed developer under investigation for illegal political donations

Latest News

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 827 COVID cases, 5 additional deaths in past week
Brit Paiva
Entertainment News: Bruno & Silk Sonic take 2 awards
File photo of a vacation rental in Hawaii.
Plan to regulate vacation rentals up for discussion at City Council meeting
The effort to raise Hawaii’s minimum wage to $18 an hour is still alive in the state Legislature.
Amid soaring inflation, efforts continue at state Capitol to raise Hawaii’s minimum wage
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Amid soaring inflation, efforts continue at state Capitol to raise Hawaii’s minimum wage