Wahine softball goes 2-1 to open Big West Conference play against UC Santa Barbara

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:18 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team opened Big West Conference play going 3-1 against UC Santa Barbara this weekend.

The Wahine started their Big West slate hot, getting a double header sweep on Saturday over the Gauchos via a 13-2 mercy rule win in game one thanks to a lightsout performance from Kaena Kellinoi who went 2-for-3 with seven RBIs.

In game two, Hawaii handed UCSB another loss, 4-3 to close the double day victorious.

On Sunday, the Gauchos would exact their revenge, downing UH 1-0.

The ‘Bows return home next weekend for a three-game Big West series against Cal State Northridge.

