Police: 13-year-old killed after rear-ending vehicle on electric bicycle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 13-year-old boy was killed Sunday in an electric bicycle crash.

It happened about 5:20 p.m. in Waipahu.

Police said the boy was traveling westbound on Waipahu Street when he rear-ended a Toyota SUV. Investigators said he then veered into the opposite lane and was struck by a pickup truck.

The drivers of the other vehicles remained at the scene and were not injured.

The bicyclist was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the boy was not wearing a helmet. He also may have been speeding, police said.

The traffic fatality is the 16th so far this year on Oahu compared to 13 at the same time last year.

