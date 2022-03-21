Tributes
Nimitz Elementary still monitoring after water cleared for areas on Navy’s system

Nimitz Elementary was one of the schools that received the green light.
By Samie Solina
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday, the Hawaii Health Department amended its health advisory and said that the last four Navy zones affected by the Red Hill crisis now had water that is safe to drink.

Nimitz Elementary was one of the schools that received the green light.

Its website stated that custodians have been flushing pipes over the break in preparation for the students’ return.

“We will be in a monitoring phase of the water for roughly one to two weeks,” the website read. “Hand wash stations and water tanks will remain on the premises as a precautionary measure should any setbacks be found.”

The website said staff and students should look out for any smells of fuel or sheens in the water.

Sarah Leviege is a military wife and mother. She lives near Nimitz Elementary but was staying at a hotel when she was told the water in her home was unsafe.

“We have been in a hotel since the end of December,” Leviege said. “And they just stopped our hotel allotment lot this last week. So we checked out of the hotel. I’m a little bit nervous about that I’m not feeling super great about it, but we can’t do anything about that.”

Leviege said she and her family will not be drinking the water for a while.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

