Light winds Monday, but more showers, gusty trades on the horizon

Winds will be light Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is forecast to stall and weaken near Kauai on Tuesday, bringing a higher chance of much-needed rainfall, especially for the Garden Isle and Oahu. Breezy to locally windy trades will also fill back in Tuesday. Moisture associated with the remnant frontal boundary will keep conditions on the wetter side through Friday.

In surf, a new northwest swell is expected to start building Monday and peak Tuesday. North shore surf could top high surf advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday, then gradually decline Wednesday and Thursday. Background south swells will be bolstered by a small south-southwest swell around midweek. East shore surf will be small Monday, but increase as the gusty trades return later this week.

