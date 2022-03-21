Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Light winds Monday, but more showers, gusty trades on the horizon

An approaching front could stall near Kauai Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds will be light Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is forecast to stall and weaken near Kauai on Tuesday, bringing a higher chance of much-needed rainfall, especially for the Garden Isle and Oahu. Breezy to locally windy trades will also fill back in Tuesday. Moisture associated with the remnant frontal boundary will keep conditions on the wetter side through Friday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a new northwest swell is expected to start building Monday and peak Tuesday. North shore surf could top high surf advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday, then gradually decline Wednesday and Thursday. Background south swells will be bolstered by a small south-southwest swell around midweek. East shore surf will be small Monday, but increase as the gusty trades return later this week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Winds will be light Monday, with more showers and gusty trades on the horizon.
Light winds ahead of a higher chance of showers

Most Read

Family identified the victim as 20-year-old Marqus McNeil. Police say he was gunned down about...
Father of man shot to death in Waikiki believes high school grudge prompted killing
A previous photo of the plane involved in Sunday's deadly crash.
2 men killed in Cessna plane crash on Kauai’s Na Pali Coast identified
Police: 13-year-old killed after rear-ending vehicle on electric bicycle
Suspect Justice Manumalo Kaio, 19.
19 year-old suspect arrested in Oahu’s latest deadly shooting
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash

Latest News

Forecast: Cold front arrives with clouds, showers and stronger winds
Forecast: Cold front arrives with clouds, showers and stronger winds
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Light winds today with some pop up storms, stronger winds and more showers due on Tuesday along a front
Tracking strong trade winds behind a front
Hawaii News Now- Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Winds will be light Monday, with more showers and gusty trades on the horizon.
Light winds ahead of a higher chance of showers