‘So much love’: Life of late UH football legend Colt Brennan celebrated in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds made their way to the sands of Waikiki beach to honor the late University of Hawaii football legend Colt Brennan with a Celebration of life hosted by the Brennan ohana.

The size of crowd, showing the true reach Colt had in the islands — cementing a legacy that will never be forgotten.

The ceremony kicked off with emotional speeches from his former head coach June Jones, current Rainbow Warriors coach Timmy Chang, his sister Chanelle Brewster and father Terry before they made their way to the shore, boarding canoes to paddle out, along with many others on surfboards and catamarans to lay Colt in his final resting place.

“It was special, it was special because we we had family and friends out there joining us that weren’t on surfboards or paddleboards.” Terry Brennan told reporters. “They were either in the catamarans or in the outriggers themselves.”

Colt will now forever have a home in the islands, a special place for fans and family to reconnect with the Hawaii sports legend.

“I know every time I come here again, I might be able to see swim with him.” Colt’s nephew Mason Shey told Hawaii News Now. “Yeah, I’ve seen him playing games and I’ve always been told myself I wish I could be like him and I wish he was still here because I never really got to see him that much since he was always in this beautiful place.”

Friends, family and fellow athletes came out to honor Brennan's life in a public memorial Sunday.

Along with celebrating the life and legacy of No. 15, this morning’s ceremony also brought people together, something Colt did when he took UH football to unimaginable heights.

“Opportunity for us to celebrate Colt, but at the same time, a lot of old friends and old faces being able to come together to do it together.” Colt’s former teammate Nate Ilaoa said. “It’s something real special and awesome.

Despite some of Colt’s darker days, his lasting legacy will be one of hope and redemption.

“He left the jersey better in a better place when he left the University.” Current UH head coach Timmy Chang said. “So we’re just happy that we we can honor him with our play.”

“Did Colt make mistakes?” Brennan said. “Yeah, he did make his share of mistakes, and, you know, hopefully we can learn from it and help other kids that are having mental health issues and challenges and especially addiction.”

While Brennan brought so much to Hawaii as the face of UH football for almost three years, friends say he would take the time to sign autographs for fans and adapted to the culture which he loved so much.

After his time at UH, Brennan worked to try and give back to local football communities, volunteering with Kahuku High School’s football team and a number of other youth organizations.

“He just had so much love and he was so humble, even with all the spotlight on him.” Colt’s close friend Timmy Lessons said. “He would just go out of his way to do anything for everybody and that’s that’s what I admired about him the most.”

Brennan’s friends and family says he loved working with kids.

To keep his memory alive, they started the Colt Brennan Legacy fund to support youth sports and mental health organizations — hosting their first youth football clinic in Honolulu on Saturday and hopes to make it an annual affair.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.