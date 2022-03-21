Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota signs 2-year deal with Atlanta Falcons

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Marcus Mariota has agreed to terms to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons are giving the former Saint Louis standout a two-year, $18.75 million contract, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The agreement comes after long-time quarterback Matt Ryan’s trade to the Indianapolis Colts in what is shaping up to be a very active QB carrousel.

Falcons agree to terms on a two-year contract with QB Marcus Mariota. pic.twitter.com/qWVdlJSlxd — NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2022

Mariota has spent the last two seasons backing up Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders.

During his time there, Mariota rarely saw the field. In 2021, he rushed for one touchdown and completed one pass for a total of 4 yards.

His signing to the Falcons does spark some excitement, however. Mariota wrote this short tweet short following the announcement.

With Atlanta moving on from Ryan, Mariota will have a shot at the starting position, coming in as the most experienced signal caller in the Falcons QB room — Feleipe Franks is currently the only active quarterback on the roster.

The winner of the 2014 Heisman Trophy, Mariota was drafted second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennesse Titans where he played for five seasons.

During his time in Nashville, he racked up over 13,000 passing yards, 76 touchdowns to go along with 11 scores with his legs, rushing for nearly 1,400 yards.

Mariota was benched midway through his final season with the Titans for Ryan Tannehill, before moving on and signing with Las Vegas in 2020.

