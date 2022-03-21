Tributes
Freeway shooting victim recalls ‘waiting to die’ after bullet tore through jaw

The victim and his family believe the fact he is still alive is nothing short of a miracle. (KGO, CHRISTOPHER DELACERDA, CNN)
By KGO Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM HST
CERES, Calif. (KGO) - After a rash of freeway shootings in California, one of the survivors is speaking out on behalf of the victims.

Christopher Delacerda and his family believe the fact he is alive is nothing short of a miracle. He was driving along I-580 in Livermore, California, with his wife and two grandsons Jan. 27 when he was shot.

“As I was driving, the bullet entered here [his left arm], exited, hit me … came out my jaw, straight through the other window,” Delacerda said. “I’m very lucky. I had some angels on my shoulder that day, for sure.”

Christopher Delacerda spent five days in the hospital after he was shot while driving on a...
Christopher Delacerda spent five days in the hospital after he was shot while driving on a California freeway. Doctors believe he was lucky not to have suffered any speech problems or nerve damage.(Source: Christopher Delacerda, KGO via CNN)

Delacerda said just before the shooting, he noticed a man driving erratically.

“I’ve seen people drive crazy before, so I didn’t think nothing of it. My focus was to get away,” he said.

But in an instant, his window shattered, and Delacerda was shot.

“I was able to make it to the side of the road, put it in park and, yeah, basically just sat there. I didn’t want to take my hands off my neck. I kind of just really sat there waiting to die,” he said.

Delacerda’s grandson, 11-year-old Nicholas Delacerda, quickly sprung into action to help his 3-year-old cousin, shielding him during the chaos.

“All I heard was my grandma scream,” Nicholas said. “I tried to unbuckle my cousin and I did and I put him on the floor.”

Delacerda spent five days in the hospital and said doctors believe he was lucky not to have suffered any speech problems or nerve damage. Despite an issue with his saliva glands and soreness in his arm, he is mostly out of the woods.

“I got a second chance. That’s what I’m calling it is a second chance, so I’m going to try and take advantage of it,” he said.

Even so, Delacerda says the incident still affects him, and it will be a while before he returns to the roads for his job as a truck driver.

“I still can’t believe it. I still have thoughts about it. I have a hard time sleeping because every time I close my eyes, something’s blowing up. I hear the windows blowing up,” he said.

He is making a call to action with his story, saying he wants more highway patrol on the freeway and more cameras.

Armando Perez, 24, is in custody in connection with two freeway shootings. He was arrested about 15 minutes after Delacerda was shot.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

