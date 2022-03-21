Forecast: Spring showers along a front and stronger winds

Tributes
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:11 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:09 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spring showers are on the way! A stationary front Kauai will slowly dissipate over the next few days. High pressure far north of Hawaii will drive fresh to strong trade winds and will carry clouds and showers associated with the front across windward and mauka areas with the focus on Kauai. The remnant front will push through to the southeast this weekend with drier weather expected at that time.

Let’s talk surf.... The northwest swell will gradually decline tonight as a reinforcing pulse of north-northwest swell arrives. North shore surf will fall below the advisory level as the northerly swell gradually lowers Wednesday through Friday. This swell will fade by the weekend, with a moderate north-northwest swell possible early next week.

Increasing trade winds will cause a rise in rough easterly wind swell over the next few days. East shore surf will be near advisory levels on Kauai, but since Hawaii will lie on the eastern edge of the fetch of strong trade winds, other islands will experience wind swell near seasonal average. However, areas exposed to wrapping north-northwest swell will be somewhat elevated Wednesday and Thursday.

An out of season south-southwest swell will also pass through during the next few days. This swell should build tonight and may produce south shore surf near summertime average during the peak late Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

