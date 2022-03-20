19 year-old suspect arrested in Oahu’s latest deadly shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Waikiki Saturday night during an argument. Honolulu police confirmed Sunday afternoon the suspect was in police custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old Justice Manumalo Kaio.

In a news release from CrimeStoppers Honolulu, officials said Kaio turned himself in to the Alapai Police station around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. He now faces a second-degree murder charge.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the sidewalk near Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other, and they got into an argument.

That’s when Kaio allegedly took out a firearm and shot the victim.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kaio then fled the scene up Lewers Street toward Kuhio Avenue, prompting an hours-long manhunt.

Justice Manumalo Kaio, 19 (Honolulu Police Department)

“This is supposed to be the premier attraction -- tourist attraction in the world. We’re turning into some mainland crazy city,” said Waikiki resident John Deutzman.

The shooting is the latest violent crime to rock Oahu in recent days. On Friday morning, an 18-year-old was fatally shot in the Tantalus area during a robbery. A suspect in that case also turned himself in.

And on Thursday night, another shooting in Chinatown left a 22-year-old man in serious condition. It was unclear if anyone was arrested in connection with that investigation.

The recent rash of shootings is reviving the debate over whether Hawaii’s gun laws are strict enough.

“If they have some kind of issue -- one being too young, two being untrained and three some kind of violent tendency -- we should do things to restrict guns for those people,” said John Bickel, president of the Americans for Democratic Action Hawaii.

But gun advocates say Hawaii’s already strict gun laws should have prevented the Waikiki shooting in the first place but didn’t.

“You cannot own a gun in Hawaii until you’re 21. You cannot apply for a permit, you cannot register for a gun,” said Kainoa Kaku, president of the Hawaii Rifle Association.

“The fact of the matter is gun laws don’t work because it’s criminals or people of low moral stature who want to commit these crimes that are committing these crimes.”

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.