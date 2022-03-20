Tributes
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:29 PM HST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.

It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

He could be released in the next couple of days, the court said.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

Thomas has been on the court since 1991. News of his hospitalization came as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepared to begin hearings Monday in the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who President Joe Biden named to replace Stephen Breyer. He is retiring at the end of the session.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

