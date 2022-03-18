Ukrainian family vacationing in Hawaii stuck in the islands following Russia’s invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Ukrainian family’s Hawaii vacation led to an uncertain future following Russia’s sudden invasion of their home country.

They’re now stuck in the islands, unsure of what’s left for them back in Ukraine.

The Prishchak family had vacationed in Hawaii several times before the pandemic and it was the first time they had been back in two years. They love the beaches and fresh island fish.

“It is the best place in the world,” said Vasily Prishchak.

A week after they got to Oahu, Russia invaded Ukraine bombarding major cities.

“We began to call all our friends, all our relatives. Wake up because Russia invade Ukraine,” said Prischak.

It was Europe’s first war in decades leaving this family stranded in the middle of the Pacific.

“We don’t believe. Why? Russia and Ukraine was friendly countries and Putin like Hitler, it’s the same,” said Prischak.

Prishchak and his wife, Marina, own a cosmetics production company and live in central Kyiv with their daughters, Maria, 16, Sofia, 10, and Ksenia, 5.

They’ve made contact with loved ones, but there’s no answer from the Ukrainian embassy. Their bank accounts are also frozen. Their home near a Ukrainian military station has been been under attack so they don’t even know if it’s still standing.

“It was awful. Honestly, I didn’t expect it and we didn’t realize we lost everything,” said Maria Prischak.

Speaking in Russian, Marina Prischak told Hawaii News Now she’s trying to be strong for her children, but it’s clearly difficult. She spoke through tears as Marina translated.

“We want peace and to return home. It’s our main wish,” said Marina Prischak.

Hawaii’s canoe paddling community is now helping the family with expenses, but they need more. The family has until the end of the month in their current lodging and their tourist visas expire in August, so they’re hoping to get temporary protected status in the United States. Friends have also set up a GoFundMe account.

“It’s amazing. I appreciate all the people who are trying to help us,” said Maria Prischak.

With an uncertain future, the Prishchak’s are planning to stay here indefinitely, but hope the war ends soon so they can return to their beloved country.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.