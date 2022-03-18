Tributes
As UH eases COVID rules, masks will still be required in certain situations

A Ukrainian family’s Hawaii vacation led to an uncertain future following Russia’s sudden invasion of their home country.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even with Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate ending soon, the University of Hawaii said it will still require masks in certain situations.

Starting March 26, students and staff can go mask-free in common areas like hallways and libraries, but will have to cover up in tightly confined spaces like shared laboratories and advising offices.

Besides these situations, masks will not be required at indoor events such as commencement, athletic and performing arts events, campus tours and field trips. UH said while it won’t be mandatory, event organizers can request masking if the number of attendees is close to the maximum capacity.

Officials said daily health screenings through the Lumisight app will no longer be required and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test won’t be needed to go on campus.

The rule changes apply to the university’s 10-campus system.

