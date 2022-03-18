Recent violence on Oahu has community on edge, but the numbers are not alarming

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High profile, violent cases in recent weeks have some wondering if crime is spiking on Oahu.

These are the four most recent homicides in Honolulu:

“Very sad,” said Meda Chesney-Lind, a professor at the University of Hawaii and Criminologist.

So far this year, eight people have been murder victims on Oahu.

While that is concerning, it’s not alarming when compared to pre-pandemic years.

HPD has not yet released numbers from last year but in 2020 there were 19 total. That was a COVID year with strict shutdowns.

In both 2019 and 2018, there were 24 homicides.

Meanwhile, traffic fatalities in Honolulu are spiking.

Fourteen people died in the first two months, an increase of 50% from last year.

EMS and HPD leaders called a press conference warning drivers about speed and alcohol.

Lind said the recent rise in fatal crashes could be partially due to relaxing COVID rules, “We’ve been holed up for two years and we deserve to get out and about... but lets do it sensibly and calmly.”

Lind also said that economic insecurities and a deteriorating housing crisis also exacerbate the situation.

Honolulu banks saw a series of robberies in January and February.

Two men, not connected to each other, have been arrested and authorities believe the two could be responsible for more than 10 bank robberies in January and February.

Police officials point out that compared to other states, Hawaii has a very low crime rate.

