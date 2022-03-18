Public memorial to honor UH football legend Colt Brennan set for Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands are expected this Sunday along the shores and in the waters of Waikiki to honor the late Hawaii football legend Colt Brennan.

Nearly a year after his unexpected passing, a celebration of life will be held for the UH great.

Former Head Coach June Jones is among those that will be speaking at the memorial. On Thursday, he reflected on his time with the record-setting quarterback as they engineered the most successful run in program history.

“I think everybody here will always know the name Colt Brennan and it’s just the way it’s gonna be,” Jones said.

“All the things he did for the people, he never said no to anybody. I can remember he’d be in a restaurant over here at Duke’s, sitting there, and all of a sudden, a hundred people would be in a line and he’d sign every autograph. It’s just the type of heart he had for Hawaii,” Jones added.

Brennan died in May 2021. He was attending rehab in California at the time of his death.

[Read more: Doctors say brain injuries from football contributed to Colt Brennan’s death]

His memorial begins at 8 a.m. Sunday in front of Duke’s Restaurant. There will be a paddle-out to spread Brennan’s ashes. The event is open to the public.

