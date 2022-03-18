Tributes
Police search for suspects in violent robbery that left elderly homeowner hospitalized

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a violent home robbery in Pepeekeo that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. at a residence on Alakahi Place.

Officers said they received a call from an 81-year-old resident who said two men had entered his house, grabbed him from behind, detained him and assaulted him.

Police said the suspects took a firearm owned by the victim, his cellphone, wallet, and an undisclosed amount of money.

After the men left the residence, police said the 81-year-old drove to a neighbor’s house to call 911. He was treated by Hawaii County Fire Department personnel for injuries to his neck and face.

Officials said the victim’s condition later worsened and he was transported to the hospital where he remains in intensive care.

The suspects are described as “local,” possibly men in their 20s. One was wearing a jacket. Police added that it is unknown if they left the area on foot or in a vehicle.

Police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

