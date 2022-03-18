Police open attempted murder investigation in Chinatown after man shot
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:07 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Chinatown after a man was shot Thursday night.
Authorities said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of North King and North Hotel Street, next to Aala Park.
Emergency Medical Services said the victim was 22-year-old man. Officials said he was found a few blocks away on Pua Lane.
First responders said the man is in serious condition and was treated with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
The Honolulu Police Department did not say if anyone was arrested.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
