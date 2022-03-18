Police open attempted murder investigation in Chinatown after man shot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Chinatown after a man was shot Thursday night.

Authorities said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of North King and North Hotel Street, next to Aala Park.

Emergency Medical Services said the victim was 22-year-old man. Officials said he was found a few blocks away on Pua Lane.

First responders said the man is in serious condition and was treated with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The Honolulu Police Department did not say if anyone was arrested.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

