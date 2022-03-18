Teen suspect charged with second-degree murder in fatal Tantalus shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Tantalus has been charged with second-degree murder. His bail has also been set at $1 million.

Nainoa Damon, 19, had been on the run since the shooting early Friday. He turned himself over to police at the Wahiawa police station Saturday afternoon and charges were filed.

According to detectives, Damon drove up to a group of teens at the first scenic lookout on Round Top Drive just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Damon allegedly pointed a gun at an 18-year-old man and demanded his chain necklace.

Investigators said a second 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach when he pulled out a gun of his own in an attempt to protect his friend.

Police said he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

A family member told HNN the victim was a senior at Saint Louis High School and was excited about going to prom later this month.

Multiple sources said both Damon’s mother and stepfather are Honolulu police officers.

After the crime tape came down and the lookout reopened, passersby were stunned to hear the news.

“For someone to lose their life like that over something so miniscule. I just feel bad for the family,” said Elson Enriquez.

Pono Batalona lives nearby. “It’s just a tragedy,” he said. “At such a young age.”

