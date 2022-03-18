Tributes
Police charge suspect allegedly involved in deadly Waianae shootout

A Ukrainian family’s Hawaii vacation led to an uncertain future following Russia’s sudden invasion of their home country.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:16 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have charged a man allegedly involved in Tuesday’s shootout over a stolen gun in Waianae.

The unnamed 47-year-old, who remains hospitalized, is facing three counts of attempted murder and his bail is set at $1 million.

Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight

Officials said another man who ran from the scene, but was arrested the following night, has been released pending investigation.

Police say a 32-year-old man, who fired the first shot, was killed by a homeowner.

The prosecutor will decide if that homeowner will face charges.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

