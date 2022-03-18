Police charge suspect allegedly involved in deadly Waianae shootout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have charged a man allegedly involved in Tuesday’s shootout over a stolen gun in Waianae.

The unnamed 47-year-old, who remains hospitalized, is facing three counts of attempted murder and his bail is set at $1 million.

Officials said another man who ran from the scene, but was arrested the following night, has been released pending investigation.

Police say a 32-year-old man, who fired the first shot, was killed by a homeowner.

The prosecutor will decide if that homeowner will face charges.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

