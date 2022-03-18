Tributes
No. 15 Wahine basketball faces No. 2 Baylor in opening round of NCAA Tournament

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team is set to start of their run in the NCAA tournament on Friday, facing Baylor in Waco, Texas.

Hawaii’s last tournament appearance dates back to 2016, making this year’s march to the tourney more fulfilling.

“It means a lot to be able to do it with Hawaii across my chest and say that I played at one school my whole six years.” UH senior Amy Atwell said in their pregame press conference. “To be able to play for coach Beeman the whole time, it means a lot and its just super fulfilling to kind of get here finally.”

The No. 15 Wahine are the underdogs, set to meet Big12 runner up Baylor and All American Nalyssa Smith, who averages 22.5 points a game with11.5 rebounds, but not to worry because the ‘Bows are locked in and ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

“I think were preparing really well and its an amazing opportunity even just to witness and feel this kind of atmosphere that we haven’t seen.” Olivia Davies said. “I think Hawaii does a pretty good job anyways.”

All the while soaking in the experience of making it to the big dance.

“I feel like everything’s a little bit different, its not the same as play at home in Hawaii, but I’d say dinner yesterday was, it was good, barbeque, we don’t really get a lot of that.” Davies said.

Even though UH is over 3,000 miles away from the 808, the team says the aloha spirit is still right there with them.

“There’s just true aloha spirit, which you don’t know unless you live there.” Head coach Laura Beeman said. “It’s just an opportunity that not many people can get unless they come and play at Hawaii.”

“Being able to represent Hawaii is just a gift in itself and being able to bring it across the ocean to Texas is just an experience.” Davies said. “Just knowing that we also have the entire state behind us is really special.”

Along with bringing the aloha spirit all the way to the Lone Star State, their match up could feel like a game in Manoa as SimpliFi Arena ar Stan Sheriff Center was actually modeled after the Ferrell Center in Waco, the site of Friday’s NCAA clash.

Tip off set for 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time on ESPN 2.

