Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to...
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.

The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”

U.S. officials have been laying the groundwork to deliver additional booster doses to shore up the vaccines’ protection against serious disease and death from COVID-19. The White House has been sounding the alarm that it needs Congress to “urgently” approve more funding for the federal government to secure more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, either for additional booster shots or variant-specific immunizations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths over past week
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Mother Bake Shop
Citing rising costs and declining revenues, this popular Kailua bakery is calling it quits
A Hawaii restaurateur is ramping up his search for $200,000 worth of stolen goods.
Hawaii restaurateur heads to Miami to track down $200,000 in goods stolen from shipping container

Latest News

Electric vehicle demand is soaring
Across Hawaii, gas is over $5 a gallon, enticing some to electric vehicles
The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run.
Kauai police: Driver of truck tied to pedestrian hit-and-run comes forward
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Across Hawaii, gas rises above $5 a gallon, pushing some to electric vehicles... but demand...
Across Hawaii, gas rises above $5 a gallon, pushing some to electric vehicles... but demand exceeds supply
Public memorial to honor UH football legend Colt Brennan set for Sunday
Public memorial to honor UH football legend Colt Brennan set for Sunday