A rising star from Maui is making his rounds in the Hollywood scene

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An up-and-coming actor from Hawaii is doing big things in Hollywood this year.

Deacon Randle, 36, from Maui can be seen in a new film called “Last Looks” starring Mel Gibson.

It’s an action-comedy based on a novel, and it hits select theaters last month.

The movie is about a former detective tasked with investigating a murder reluctantly.

“I play a character named Nini,” Randle said. “Nini is an ex-heavy weight champ and he’s now an enforcer, like an intimidating figure, and it’s pretty much my job to beat people up.”

Randle stands at 6′4 and weighs about 240 pounds.

The big guy says it is surreal seeing his face on the big screen with big Hollywood names.

“I worked a lot with Charlie Hunnam, who is with Sons of Anarchy. Mel Gibson of course everybody knows him. There’s also a character who is kind of my boss and his name is Jacob Scipio. He was in ‘Bad Boys for Life’ … Lucy Fry is another big name. She’s in ‘Bright’ with Will Smith. They are really fun, really nice people and I learned a lot from them,” said Randle.

Randle, raised in Upcountry Maui, graduated from King Kekaulike High School in 2003. Back then he was a musician and loved to fish. It wasn’t until later in life that he decided to pursue a career in acting.

“It’s an industry that can happen overnight. Someone can just see you, or you have to work really hard,” he said. “I’m still fighting … still on the climb for bigger things.”

In addition to “Last Looks,” Randle is also in a new movie that is coming out this summer called “Samaritan” starring Sylvester Stallone.

“I’m not sure what I can say about that one yet. But I’m really looking forward to that and working with the people on that as well. It’s kind of like a dream come true,” Randle said.

On his climb to bigger things, the Na Alii graduate hopes to follow in the footsteps of other Hawaii-grown talent.

“Would be a dream to work with Jason Momoa or the Rock on screen … Destin Daniel Cretton,” said Randle. “Those guys, especially having ties to Hawaii, are where I want to head.”

The secret to success may not be a secret after all. Randle says hard work, focus and persistence are the reasons why he has made it this far.

“You have to be committed. It’s something that isn’t easy,” he said.

“Last Looks” is in select theaters, on demand and on digital platforms.

