Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kahele introduces legislation to return 782 acres of Makua Valley back to the state

On the heels of the military’s retreat on the Red Hill fuel tanks, U.S. Rep Kai Kahele introduced legislation to return 782 acres of land in Makua to the state.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the heels of the military’s retreat on the Red Hill fuel tanks, U.S. Rep Kai Kahele has introduced legislation to return 782 acres of land in Makua to the state.

“This legislation is a step towards righting the decades worth of wrongs committed against native Hawaiians and Hawaii’s environment,” said Kahele during a news conference Thursday.

The Army has trained on 4,000 acres in Makua and nearby areas since World War II, but hasn’t conducted live fire exercises there in nearly two decades.

And some areas have leases expiring soon.

“The United States military does not need this land. They do not need Makua — just like they do not need Red Hill,” said Kahele.

The bill requires the military to study how much it would cost to clean up the land and remove unexploded ordnance. It also directs the military to work with Native Hawaiian groups to lift restrictions to access.

“The fences that say ‘kapu’ or ‘keep out’ — very offensive, very violent and it creates all this anger because we’re losing connection to the aina,” said Sparky Rodrigues, co-founder of Malama Makua, which has sued the Army over its use of Makua.

Area lawmakers and residents said they also want to see a commission set up to oversee the restoration of Makua for public use.

“So no development, no hotels, no golf courses, no tourists. This is a special place for us to heal, learn and move forward,” said Rodrigues.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths over past week
Mother Bake Shop
Citing rising costs and declining revenues, this popular Kailua bakery is calling it quits
A Hawaii restaurateur is ramping up his search for $200,000 worth of stolen goods.
Hawaii restaurateur heads to Miami to track down $200,000 in goods stolen from shipping container

Latest News

He’s the one who said Ua Mau Ke Ea O Ka Aina I Ka Pono in 1843, when Hawaii reclaimed its...
Community members honor King Kamehameha III’s birthday with lei, music
HNN / EMS File
Bicyclist, 61, killed in crash on Hilo’s Bayfront Highway
Waianae shooting
Police charge suspect allegedly involved in deadly Waianae shootout
Deacon Randle, 36, from Maui plays Nini in Last Looks.
A rising star from Maui is making his rounds in the Hollywood scene