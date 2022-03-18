Tributes
Community members honor King Kamehameha III’s birthday with lei, music

A Ukrainian family’s Hawaii vacation led to an uncertain future following Russia’s sudden invasion of their home country.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Music and a lei draping at Thomas Square on Thursday marked the birthday of King Kamehameha III.

He’s the one who said Ua Mau Ke Ea O Ka Aina I Ka Pono in 1843, when Hawaii reclaimed its independence.

The king also oversaw the first Hawaiian Language Constitution and established the Honolulu Fire Department and the Royal Hawaiian Band.

“I shudder to think what may not have happened to our music, our culture, and our band had King Kamehameha III not had the leadership and understanding the importance of creating the Royal Hawaiian Band,” said Bandmaster Clarke Bright.

By the time of his passing in 1854, Kamehameha III was the longest reigning monarch in Hawaii history, ruling for nearly 30 years.

