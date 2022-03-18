Tributes
Canceling Captain Cook? Resolution seeks to rename South Kona town

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:55 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The town of Captain Cook on Hawaii Island got it’s name when the Captain Cook Sugar Company opened a post office there in the early 1900′s.

But some feel it is an honor for a controversial figure who doesn’t deserve it.

“Captain Cook was a place far before Captain Cook the explorer came and found Hawaii,” said state Rep. Jeanne Kapela (D-Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Captain Cook). “Hawaii was a community, a culture with a rich history. And we’re honoring that by returning it to its place name Ka’awaloa.”

Kapela was raised in the community named after British explorer James Cook, the first known European to reach the Hawaiian islands. After a grand welcome, things went sour. A monument at Kealakekua Bay marks the area where Cook was killed by angry Hawaiians.

Kapela has introduced a resolution requesting the U.S. Census Bureau to rename the town of Captain Cook to Kawa’aloa, meaning “long landing place.”

The idea has broad support.

“It’s about time,” said kumu hula Vicky Holt Takamine of the Pa’i Foundation. “For me, it’s about time that we look at our traditional Hawaiian names for those places, because once we make those changes, those names are lost.

As for Captain Cook, “We don’t need to name a town after him. We need to reclaim our own history,” said Takamine.

But others say changing the name of the town would lead people to forget that dark chapter in history.

“I’m not really happy with cancel culture, and this is one example of, ‘Hey, let’s erase it and forget about who Captain Cook was,” said state Rep. Gene Ward (R-Hawaii Kai). “No, we need to remember who he was so we won’t have mistakes like that made again in the future.”

“It’s definitely not cancel culture,” said Kapela. “And there is the Captain Cook monument that will still stand when this name is changed.”

Some name changes are easier than others.

A year ago, McKinley High School alumni squashed a name change measure proposed because President William McKinley had a role in the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.

But Central Middle School just switched to Princess Ruth Ke’elikolani Midle School, with no problem.

“I do approve, personally, of haole names being made Hawaiian names again, because everywhere in the Hawaiian Islands there were Hawaiian names,” said Bishop Museum historian DeSoto Brown.

Meanwhile, more people are calling Barbers Point “Kalaeloa.” Diamond Head is becoming Le’ahi again. And Chinaman’s Hat is Mokoli’i.

Brown expects that list to keep growing.

“We’re going in that direction, and it may go slowly,” he said. “It may become official, it may not. But it’s a process, and I think we’re getting there.”

The resolution was passed by the state House Committee on Culture, Arts and International Affairs. It now goes to the Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee.

