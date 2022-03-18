Tributes
Bicyclist, 61, killed in crash on Hilo’s Bayfront Highway

A Ukrainian family’s Hawaii vacation led to an uncertain future following Russia’s sudden invasion of their home country.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:43 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash in Hilo involving a bicyclist left one woman dead, Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Bayfront Highway south of Waianuenue Avenue.

Investigators found that a Toyota SUV was heading east on the highway. The driver then hit the bicyclist who was heading in the opposite direction in the same lane.

The woman hit was identified as 61-year-old Danielle Sinor. She was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead hours later.

Additional factors of the crash are under investigation, but police said the roadway was dark, and rain was not happening at the time of the crash.

Authorities have launched a negligent homicide investigation, which is pending. This marks the island’s 10th traffic fatality of the year compared to five this same time last year.

