Wahine softball hits the road to open Big West Conference play against UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team heads to the mainland to open their Big West Conference schedule with a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara.

The Wahine start play on Saturday with a double header, followed by a single game on Sunday — both games set to start at 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

Hawaii is coming out of a 1-4 weekend in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic, falling to the likes of California, Baylor and reigning National Champion Oklahoma before snagging a win against Cal in the final day of play.

Going into the weekend, the two teams met last weekend with the Gauchos getting a 7-0 win.

first pitch on Saturday is set for 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

