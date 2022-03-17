Wahine softball hits the road to open Big West Conference play against UC Santa Barbara

Tributes
The University of Hawaii softball team heads to the mainland to open their Big West Conference schedule with a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:58 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team heads to the mainland to open their Big West Conference schedule with a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara.

The Wahine start play on Saturday with a double header, followed by a single game on Sunday — both games set to start at 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

Hawaii is coming out of a 1-4 weekend in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic, falling to the likes of California, Baylor and reigning National Champion Oklahoma before snagging a win against Cal in the final day of play.

Going into the weekend, the two teams met last weekend with the Gauchos getting a 7-0 win.

first pitch on Saturday is set for 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

