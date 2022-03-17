This cutting-edge procedure offers a less invasive alternative to open heart surgery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At 91, Peter Sterne is a firm believer in keeping his body in motion. He swims, rides a stationary bike, and golfs on the Garden Island.

“Some people set a goal, like I want to be 89. I don’t want to set a goal. I want to just keep on going, and the way to do that is to remain active,” he said.

But last year Sterne found himself slowing down dramatically because of his heart.

“When I walked upstairs, I was out of breath,” he said.

The Kauai resident was diagnosed with aortic valve stenosis, a common and serious condition where the valve that keeps blood flowing in the right direction in the heart malfunctions.

He was evaluated by Dr. Benjamin Plank, an interventional cardiologist and the director of valve and structural heart disease at The Queen’s Medical Center.

“When the aeortic valve doesn’t work well, when it doesn’t open properly, it causes a lot of strain on the heart and on the body and people really start to notice it.

“They can get tired. They can get out of breath. Sometimes they can have chest pain,” he said.

Sterne underwent a procedure that’s an alternative to open heart surgery.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement implants a new artificial valve using catheters. He was confidant it would restore his energy and enthusiasm.

“I’ve got a very positive outlook on life,” he said.

Queen’s recently became the first hospital in Hawaii to receive a transcatheter valve certification by the American College of Cadiology. The award recognizes Queen’s excellence and expertise in performing the minimally invasive procedure.

“It takes about 90 minutes to do the procedure,” Plank said.

“The recovery is several hours in bed and then you’re up. By the end of the day you’re walking around your room. Most people are ready to go home the next day.”

TAVR is now the standard of care for most people who suffer from aortic valve stenosis.

Sterne believes it will add years to his life and keep him on the go.

“Now, because of the operation I breathe easy, I walk easy. It’s all good. I’m absolutely floored at what a difference it’s made,” he said.

