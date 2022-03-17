Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Stable, Drier Trade Wind Weather Persists through Saturday.

Trade winds will strengthen as drier conditions spread from east to west tonight. Winds will...
Trade winds will strengthen as drier conditions spread from east to west tonight. Winds will shift to southerlies on Sunday, followed by a frontal passage early next week.(None)
By Billy V
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen as drier conditions spread from east to west tonight. Models show a front far north of the state will dissipate as high pressure builds farther north. Our airmass will remain stable. Expect showers to diminish along windward areas of the Big Island and Maui as well as leeward areas of all islands this evening, with decreasing moisture causing Kauai to clear out near sunrise. Total rainfall will be light and, aside from a few afternoon showers on the South Kona slopes, leeward areas should be dry.

Winds will shift to southerlies on Sunday, followed by a frontal passage early next week. Models show that the front and its associated rainfall will reach Kauai late Monday, then move to the central portion of the island chain Tuesday. A cutoff low developing along the front far north of the state introduces forecast uncertainties regarding where the front will stall and how strong the northerly winds behind it will be.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated, but below advisory levels, through Saturday as a series of small northwest swells move through the coastal waters. A larger northwest swell is possible early next week, with forerunners as early as Sunday night or early Monday, that could raise surf to advisory levels along north and west facing shores through mid- week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with only small background swells through the rest of the week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week. East facing shores will have small, choppy surf into the weekend due to the local trades, though surf will slowly subside late in the weekend into early next week as trade winds ease.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths over past week
A powerful earthquake struck north Japan, but there's no tsunami threat to Hawaii, officials...
Powerful earthquake hits north Japan, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Mother Bake Shop
Citing rising costs and declining revenues, this popular Kailua bakery is calling it quits

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Trade winds speeding up for the rest of the week
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robins - 10 PM
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robins - 10 PM
Here is the next 7 days of weather with lots of sunshine
Trade winds start to make their way back...
Trade winds fade briefly
Hawaii News Now - Weather