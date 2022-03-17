Stable, Drier Trade Wind Weather Persists through Saturday.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen as drier conditions spread from east to west tonight. Models show a front far north of the state will dissipate as high pressure builds farther north. Our airmass will remain stable. Expect showers to diminish along windward areas of the Big Island and Maui as well as leeward areas of all islands this evening, with decreasing moisture causing Kauai to clear out near sunrise. Total rainfall will be light and, aside from a few afternoon showers on the South Kona slopes, leeward areas should be dry.

Winds will shift to southerlies on Sunday, followed by a frontal passage early next week. Models show that the front and its associated rainfall will reach Kauai late Monday, then move to the central portion of the island chain Tuesday. A cutoff low developing along the front far north of the state introduces forecast uncertainties regarding where the front will stall and how strong the northerly winds behind it will be.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated, but below advisory levels, through Saturday as a series of small northwest swells move through the coastal waters. A larger northwest swell is possible early next week, with forerunners as early as Sunday night or early Monday, that could raise surf to advisory levels along north and west facing shores through mid- week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with only small background swells through the rest of the week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week. East facing shores will have small, choppy surf into the weekend due to the local trades, though surf will slowly subside late in the weekend into early next week as trade winds ease.

