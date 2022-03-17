Citing rising costs and declining revenues, this popular Kailua bakery is calling it quits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular bakery in Kailua is closing down.

Mother Bake Shop usually has a line outside with hungry patrons, but they plan to serve their last baked goods this weekend.

Kristina Swenson-Stewart, owner of Mother Bake Shop, said they’ve been in negotiations with property owner Alexander & Baldwin and couldn’t come to an agreement.

“We had requested a lower rent amount because we were unable to pay our full rent,” she said.

The store opened about one month before COVID hit, and the owners said it’s been difficult during the pandemic with the loss of many tourists.

Alexander & Baldwin declined to comment on the terms of the lease agreement, but said they want their tenants to succeed, adding they have worked to support the bakery.

Despite shutting down at this location, the bake shop owners said they hope to reopen again somewhere else.

