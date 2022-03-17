Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Parkland families welcome $127.5M federal settlement

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following the deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Parents of victims in Florida’s 2018 high school massacre say they’re glad to see the federal government reach a $127.5 million settlement over FBI inaction in the case and hope a future tragedy can be prevented.

One father of a Marjorie Stoneman Douglass student who was killed says the money can relieve financial stress, but won’t bring happiness or return their lost children.

Another says at least some money likely will go into foundations in memory of victims.

Attorneys for victims’ families previously announced the settlement in November, and the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the deal and the dollar amount Wednesday.

The families of 16 out of 17 people killed had sued the government over the FBI’s failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths over past week
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Mother Bake Shop
Citing rising costs and declining revenues, this popular Kailua bakery is calling it quits
A powerful earthquake struck north Japan, but there's no tsunami threat to Hawaii, officials...
Powerful earthquake hits north Japan, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day events make a comeback.
How to pour the perfect glass of Guinness
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine
Four leaf clovers part of Betina Reich's more than 1,500 count collection.
Wisconsin woman finds hundreds of four leaf clovers
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup that struck van, killing 9