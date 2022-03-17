Tributes
Ohio father killed while changing tire after car falls on him, family says

A husband and father in Ohio was killed while changing a tire on a car, his family says. (SOURCE: WLWT)
By Mollie Lair
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WLWT) – An Ohio family is grieving the sudden loss of a husband and father after he was killed while attempting to change a tire on their car.

Marissa Rinner knew she was going to marry Drew Rinner from the start.

“It was just instant,” she said. “He was so kind and the most loving person that I’ve ever met.”

The two met in college. Then, they married and started a family.

Now, the couple are parents to a 4-year-old, an almost 2-year-old and a baby 31 weeks along. But their lives were torn apart in a tragic accident last weekend.

“He was working on a car in the driveway and he had jacked up the car,” Marissa Rinner said.

Drew Rinner was trying to change a tire. Marissa Rinner said she walked out of their Batavia, Ohio, home to see her worst nightmare come true.

“I didn’t hear anything. I was in the kitchen and I kept coming to check on him, and when I did I saw what had happened, and my 4-year-old said ‘My daddy’s dead’ right away,” she said. “I ran to get the neighbors. I called 911. It was very traumatic.”

The car had fallen with Drew Rinner underneath. The 31-year-old father of three was killed instantly.

“It’s so hard. It’s very traumatic,” Marissa Rinner said. “And now I have to raise three kids. I’m sad he won’t get to meet his third child, and I know they’ll grow up to love him forever, and his memory will live on.”

Drew Rinner was the sole provider for his family and the one Marissa Rinner relied on.

“He’s my rock, my best friend,” she said. “And the kids, he’s done everything to make sure we have everything we want and need, and now I’m here to do it by myself.”

She said she feels lost, navigating the world and motherhood without him.

She said her kids are her motivation and she wants to save others from experiencing her reality.

“I hope that this story helps people learn to be very safe and not climb under cars, and I don’t want anybody else to have to experience this,” she said.

