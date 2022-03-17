Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia

FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July...
FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:30 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:38 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Koch Industries is planning to continue running two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, saying it doesn’t want to hand over the plants to the Russian government.

Dave Robertson, president and COO of Koch Industries, said Koch doesn’t want to turn the plants over to the Russian government “so it can operate and benefit from them.”

Koch said if the Russian government had control of the facilities it could put their employees at greater risk.

Koch said it’s in compliance with all applicable sanctions, laws and regulations governing its relationships and transactions in the countries where it has operations.

A theater and swimming facility where hundreds were taking refuge was bombed. (CNN, Maxar Technologies, From Телеканал Дом, Maxim Kach, Azov Battalion)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Prischak family is stranded in Hawaii after Russia invaded their homeland in Ukraine.
Ukrainian family vacationing in Hawaii stuck in the islands following Russia’s invasion
Honolulu police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting early Friday in the Tantalus...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought after Tantalus shooting leaves 18-year-old dead
Electric vehicle demand is soaring
Across Hawaii, gas is over $5 a gallon, enticing some to electric vehicles
Honolulu Police Department
Recent violence on Oahu has community on edge, but the numbers are not alarming
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Chinatown on Thursday night.
Police open attempted murder investigation in Chinatown after man shot

Latest News

Don Young, a blunt-speaking Republican and longest-serving member of Alaska’s congressional...
Rep. Don Young, longest-serving congressmember, dies at 88
A state-of-the-art equipment upgrade is on its way to Kilauea and it's expected to go a long...
‘Gamechanger’ instrument headed to Kilauea can track magma moving underground
Honolulu police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting early Friday in the Tantalus...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought after Tantalus shooting leaves 18-year-old dead
Honolulu prosecutors have charged an Oahu man for commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.
Prosecutors charge 64-year-old man accused of offering to pay minor for sex acts
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine